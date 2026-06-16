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Nurses at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital in North Philly are prepared to strike if they can’t reach a contract agreement with health system management.

Union members of Einstein Nurses United, a Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals chapter, voted Monday night to authorize a future strike should negotiations deteriorate with hospital owners, Jefferson Health. About 96% of 1,200 workers voted in favor of the move.

Nurses want management to commit to what they consider as safer staffing levels, better quality medical supplies, physical improvements at the hospital and caps on employee costs for health insurance and other benefits.

The union’s last contract expired on April 30.

“By ignoring the concerns of its nurses, Jefferson is risking the lives of patients who come to our hospital,” Danielle Wright, a registered nurse, said in a statement. “We are not going backward, and we will not allow care for our patient community to go backward either.”