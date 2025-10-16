Jefferson Health to lay off hundreds of employees, impacting 1% of staff

Jefferson Health says it is reducing its workforce by 1%, affecting between 600 and 700 of its 65,000 employees.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • October 16, 2025
Jefferson Health's Einstein Philadelphia Hospital

Jefferson Health's Einstein Philadelphia Hospital campus in North Philadelphia includes a Level I trauma center inside its emergency department. (Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza/WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Jefferson Health, one of Philadelphia’s biggest health networks, is laying off hundreds of employees, citing major financial issues.

Jefferson Health says it is reducing its workforce by 1%, affecting between 600 and 700 of its 65,000 employees.

Jefferson released a statement, saying in part, ” To sustain our mission and continue serving our communities, we must take thoughtful, strategic actions– to align our operations for the future.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Never miss a moment with the WHYY Listen App!

Play, pause, and rewind the live radio stream, access on-demand audio features, and dive into podcasts from both local and national sources.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate