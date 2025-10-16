Jefferson Health to lay off hundreds of employees, impacting 1% of staff

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Jefferson Health, one of Philadelphia’s biggest health networks, is laying off hundreds of employees, citing major financial issues.

Jefferson Health says it is reducing its workforce by 1%, affecting between 600 and 700 of its 65,000 employees.

Jefferson released a statement, saying in part, ” To sustain our mission and continue serving our communities, we must take thoughtful, strategic actions– to align our operations for the future.”