From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Resident doctors at Jefferson Health and ChristianaCare voted to unionize this week, joining their counterparts at several other major health care institutions in the Philadelphia area.

They voted to join the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR/SEIU), which says the organization now represents more than 80% of resident doctors in the Philadelphia area. Residents doctors at Penn Medicine were the first to unionize, and ratified a contract last fall.

Resident organizers at Jefferson, ChristianaCare, Temple Health and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia announced they wanted to unionize late last year. The first election was at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where residents voted narrowly against forming a union.

Dr. Trishya Srinivasan, an internal medicine doctor at Jefferson Health, said that made her and other organizers approach their election with “cautious optimism.” The residents at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital went on to vote 552 to 73 in favor of forming a union.

“We’re all feeling an immense sense of relief that this was the outcome,” she said. “I think we’re all absolutely elated and we’re all fully fired up.”

She said the residents had started talking around unionizing two years ago, and are excited about bargaining for better working conditions in their contract so they can provide better patient care.

Dr. Sarah Qadir, a psychiatry resident, said she and other residents felt like there was no meaningful way to talk to management about their concerns, such as long working hours, struggles to pay rent and raise families on their salaries and so called “out of title work” that is important but technically not part of their duties as doctors, which includes drawing blood and transporting patients.

“We weren’t listened to. So that’s kind of what started it,” Qadir said.

She added that she was disappointed in how Jefferson Health management responded to the union organizing.