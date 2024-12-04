From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

At 8 years old, Raine Talley spent a lot of time in and out of children’s hospitals in Philadelphia and Delaware to get treatment for leukemia, a type of blood cancer that weakens the body’s immune system.

“As a kid, you weirdly accept a lot of stuff,” Talley said. “Like when you’re in third grade, you just get a bone marrow transplant. It’s kind of just what happens.”

Chemotherapy treatment and a bone marrow transplant, followed by radiation, eventually cured Talley’s leukemia. But that wasn’t the end of her journey with cancer.

Over a decade later, while in college, doctors found early-stage thyroid cancer, one of the most common secondary cancers for people who’ve been exposed to radiation, especially as children.

Now at 27 years old, Talley is being treated for kidney cancer, which her doctors suspect may be linked to prior cancer treatment, but can’t prove that with certainty.

“One day, I was rock climbing, living my normal life, and then the next day, I was having some really bad side pain,” she said. “They did a CT scan, and they found a kidney mass. I think that was sort of the full circle moment for me.”

Advancements in cancer treatments like chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation, transplants and surgery have allowed more and more children to survive their diseases.

But the same treatments that are saving people’s lives can later cause delayed hormone development, infertility and secondary cancers, or chronic health complications like muscle and bone weakness and impaired vision and hearing.

A new research program at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia will focus exclusively on the long-term effects of cancer treatment in children and identify interventions that can reduce some of these health complications in survivors as they become teenagers and adults.

“Everyone focuses on the cure, but I think cure alone is absolutely not enough. You need to focus on quality of the cure,” said Sogol “Goli” Mostoufi-Moab, CHOP endocrinologist and oncologist. “When you come to the late effects clinics, you become aware of the many chronic health challenges our survivors experience that impact their day-to-day quality of life.”

Mostoufi-Moab, who is the program director of the new Pediatric Cancer Survivorship Outcomes Research Program, said the project builds upon a long history of research and work at CHOP to study the effects of chemotherapy and radiation, which are extremely effective in curing many kinds of cancers, but they can be harsh on the body.

“The hallmark of early survivorship studies was to really put late effects on the map, to describe, for example, that if you received radiation to the chest, you could develop life-threatening cardiovascular events in early adulthood,” she said. “Now, we have reached a point that we need to focus on the opportunity to stop or prevent many of these late effects from occurring in the first place.”