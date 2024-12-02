From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia recently took its goal of keeping children healthy one step further with a pilot program that delivered groceries and meals to patients and their families who struggle with food insecurity.

In the United States, more than 10% of families with children struggle to get enough food, according to 2022 statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. CHOP found that among the families of their patients, around one in five struggle with food insecurity, according to a 2019 survey.

This, of course, impacts patients’ health, said Dr. Aditi Vasan, a pediatrician and researcher at CHOP.

“When we think about the scope of factors that affect a child and a family’s health, we know that very few of them are things that happen inside the walls of a hospital or clinic, and much more of it has to do with the environments that they go home to,” she said.

So in July 2023, the hospital tested a program where, if a patient stayed at their hospital to be treated, and struggles with food access, their family could, upon discharge, choose to receive a week’s worth of prepared meals, six months of produce, or both.

“This program felt like a really meaningful way to be able to continue to support families with their needs, even after they left our direct care in the hospital,” Vasan said.

This isn’t new for the hospital. If families say they struggle with food, hospital staff already direct them to resources like food vouchers or help them sign up with community and government programs. A few years ago, CHOP set up an on-site food pharmacy where a family could get food, including fresh produce. The new program took the additional step of bringing food to the patients’ homes.