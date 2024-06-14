From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Food pantries across Montgomery County are facing a “crisis point” of increased hunger.

“I think many people would recognize that there are pockets of really severe poverty within Montgomery County, so that those people are quick to highlight those,” said Mindy Bartscherer of the Montco Anti-Hunger Network. “But it’s everywhere, and even in the wealthiest parts of the county there are many people who are facing food insecurity.”

The United States Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as when someone doesn’t have enough food to support a healthy, active lifestyle. More than 73,000 Montco residents are experiencing food insecurity, according to Feeding America’s 2022 report, the latest data available. That represents an increase of more than 20,000 from the previous year.

Cindy Wedholm, executive director of Mattie N. Dixon Community Cupboard in Ambler, said a combination of COVID-19 impacts, inflation, rising home and rent prices, and scaled-back SNAP benefits last year, have led to the significant increase in food insecurity in the area.