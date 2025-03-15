From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Montgomery County officials said SPS Technologies is laying off half of its entire workforce as the aerospace manufacturing company attempts to revive itself following February’s four-alarm inferno in Jenkintown.

SPS Technologies could not be reached for comment.

The massive blaze sparked evacuations and shelter-in-place orders, upending life for days in Abington, Cheltenham and Jenkintown and emitting toxins into the Tookany Creek.

Hundreds of families relied on SPS Technologies as a source of income for decades. Now, the subsidiary of Precision Castparts is cutting loose approximately 250 employees. Berkshire Hathaway is the parent company of Precision Castparts.

Montgomery County Commissioner Neil Makhija wrote a letter to Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffet urging the billionaire to dig into the company’s cash reserve to pay expanded severance packages in the aftermath of “one of the worst fires in our county’s history.”

“While you consider rebuilding the facility here in Montgomery County, where hundreds of loyal workers are ready to continue their dedicated service, I hope you will also provide longer-term, temporary pay and benefits for these employees who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own,” Makhija wrote.