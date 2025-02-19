From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Monday evening’s blaze at an aerospace parts manufacturing facility in Jenkintown was still smoldering as of Wednesday morning.

Fire crews continue to douse the remnants of the four-alarm inferno at SPS Technologies. Although it has not been completely extinguished, local authorities are lifting Tuesday’s evacuation order and shelter-in-place order.

Officials in Abington, Cheltenham and Jenkintown will continue to monitor the situation in the event of another flare-up. Residents are urged to follow further updates on the township website.

“This is going to be a long-term operation,” Jenkintown Police Chief Thomas Scott said at Wednesday morning’s joint press conference in Abington.

Abington Township issued a disaster emergency declaration on Wednesday. The declaration allows the township emergency management coordinator to take all actions necessary to address the disaster.

Air quality monitoring finds no chemicals of concern

Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection officials are still on site. Abington Police Chief Patrick Molloy read a statement from the DEP to begin the presser.

“DEP has conducted initial sampling of the Tookany Creek. Low levels of chemicals of concern were found in the creek immediately downstream of the fire,” Molloy said. “There are no drinking water intakes from the Tookany Creek area, the DEP will resample the creek later today.”

According to the DEP, water samples taken from the Delaware River did not detect any chemicals of concern.

The DEP and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are monitoring air quality and have not detected any chemicals of concern. The DEP is currently working on a website to show how and where the agency is monitoring air quality.

Molloy said there are plans to coordinate demolition efforts at the site later today with firefighters and SPS and county engineers.

Scott said Jenkintown School District will reopen soon.

“We’re going to be continuing to monitor the community that was impacted throughout the immediate days and weeks,” Scott said. “The plan is that this monitoring will not stop in any shape or form for at least weeks or months from now.”

SEPTA service on the Lansdale/Doylestown, Warminster and West Trenton lines resumed Wednesday, but trains will not service stations in the immediate vicinity of the fire.