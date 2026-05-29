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The employees who answer phones, clean classrooms, assist students with special needs and keep the Central Bucks School District running say they can no longer afford to do the work they love without better pay.

Those concerns were front and center Thursday night as workers and their supporters pressed the school board for better wages before their contract expires June 30.

The Central Bucks Education Support Professionals Association has more than 1,000 union members, including administrative staff, custodial employees, nurses, paraprofessionals and security guards. Earlier this month, members voted to authorize a strike in the event that an agreement is not reached by the June 30 deadline.

“We are the ones handling the most intense emotional situations. We are the ones in the trenches of special education, managing classrooms when things get chaotic and ensuring that classrooms run smoothly every single day,” said Carlos Siderio, a personal care assistant at Holicong Middle School.

“We are the glue holding the system together,” he continued. “We have been called the backbone of the district, but while we are holding this district together, the backbone is severely damaged. We are struggling to pay our own bills. We are working second and third jobs just to make ends meet and to come to work to do what we love. We are facing difficult, unpredictable working conditions that change without notice.”