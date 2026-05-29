Mercer County, New Jersey enacts new rules limiting ICE agents from conducting enforcement operations
The policy mirrors steps taken by state officials and other New Jersey counties.
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In New Jersey, Mercer County officials have enacted new policies limiting the ability of federal immigration agents to access and use county property to conduct immigration enforcement operations.
Mercer County Executive Dan Benson issued an executive order and the Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution Friday that bans U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Patrol from using any nonpublic area on county property to enforce immigration law, unless they have obtained a judicial warrant or judicial order.
“From Minneapolis to Delaney Hall, ICE has repeatedly shown a total disregard for the law and for the constitutional rights of citizens and non-citizens alike,” Benson said in a statement. “We respect the Federal Government’s authority to enforce immigration law, but we will not allow them to use County properties to harass our families.”
“With this resolution, we’re sending a clear message that everyone in our community can safely interact with County government, and access County services, without fear,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Terrance Stokes in a statement. “ICE’s actions threaten the fabric of our community, and we will take whatever steps we can, within the bounds of the law, to protect our residents.”
County officials noted that the county government does not have legal authority to limit ICE’s use of properties and spaces that are open to the general public, such as county roads.
In February, Gov. Mikie Sherrill issued an executive order that enacted restrictions on the use of state government properties for immigration enforcement. Following the announcement, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex and Passaic counties all passed similar resolutions, as have many municipalities across New Jersey.
The announcement comes following several days of turmoil and violence inside and outside of the Delaney Hall immigrant detention facility in Newark.
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