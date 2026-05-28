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Concerns are growing about Delaney Hall, a large federal immigrant detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, that is believed to be holding around 900 people picked up in communities across the Garden State.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill and several members of Congress attempted to enter the facility Memorial Day, as some detainees began a hunger strike, but the governor was denied entry and she has called for Delaney Hall to be shut down.

The Department of Homeland Security said that about six demonstrators were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers as activists clashed with armed federal immigration officers outside of the facility Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker posted on social media on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 27, that he was permitted to enter the facility to meet with those who run the detention center, as well as those who are being held inside.

“After seeing who is being held and the conditions under which they’re detained, I believe most Americans would agree that this facility is a moral stain on our community,” Booker wrote in the post. “In fact, the majority of the people we encountered have no criminal charges or the kind of violence or criminality that Donald Trump said he was going to be focusing his attention on. This is unacceptable to me.”

Booker concluded his post “demanding” that Delany Hall be closed.

Who controls Delaney Hall?

Delaney Hall is a federal immigration detention center that is overseen by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and run by a private company called The GEO Group.

Members of Congress have the legal authority to show up at the facility and conduct oversight inspections. However, they have been stopped and delayed on multiple occasions by U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement agents.

Sherrill, although serving as the leader of the Garden State, does not have the legal right to enter the facility.

That being said, no New Jersey official or congressional representative has the legal authority to shut down Delaney Hall.

The city of Newark filed a lawsuit against the GEO Group in April 2025, alleging they opened Delaney Hall without the necessary permits and inspections. The case was referred to mediation last month, and both sides have been directed to complete talks by June 15.

Who is being held in Delaney Hall?

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Wednesday that detainees at Delaney Hall include “the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” such as murderers, individuals wanted for sexual assault, robbery, assault and illegal possession of firearms.

Lori Nessel is Seton Hall University School of Law professor, and the director of the Immigrants’ Rights/International Human Rights Law Clinic. She is also the director of the Seton Hall University Law Detention and Deportation Defense Initiative in the Center for Social Justice.

Nessel said the statements by DHS and the Trump administration are completely false.

“This is this myth that the administration constantly tries to perpetuate about Delaney, about any other detention centers,” Nessel said.

She said over 70% of immigrants being taken from the families and detained do not have criminal convictions.