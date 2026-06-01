Trump administration green card changes: Here’s what you need to know

President Donald Trump’s administration announced sweeping changes to the green card application process in a policy memo released last week that requires most applicants to leave the country and apply at consulates abroad.

For more than seven decades, many immigrants applying to become lawful permanent residents have been able to do so from within the United States under a statute of the Immigration and Nationality Act passed by Congress in 1952. Under the new U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services directive, absent “extraordinary discretionary relief,” people would have to leave the United States to apply for and receive their green card.

That process can take anywhere from months to years, depending on factors including the applicants’ country of origin, their pathway to lawful permanent residency, relevant yearly quotas and more.

A spokesperson for USCIS said in a statement to Time Magazine that the policy “allows our immigration system to function as the law intended instead of incentivizing loopholes,” and helps reduce the “need to find and remove” people who are denied residency and then remain in the U.S. without legal status.

Immigration advocates and attorneys say the abrupt reversal of this precedent could have a “devastating” impact on individuals, families and workplaces throughout the Philadelphia region.

“It’s not going to be a quick, two-week trip and back,” said Nicole Simon, managing partner of the Philadelphia-based law firm Simon, Choi & Tuohy. “Who knows when this appointment is even going to be scheduled, right? And they could be stuck for an untold amount of time. So it’s absolutely going to wreak havoc economically.”

Legal challenges to the new policy are expected, Simon said, but in the meantime, the announcement has “created so much anxiety, so much stress.”

Her office has already been flooded with calls and emails from concerned applicants or prospective applicants.

“Everyone’s really worried, and that’s really what the issue is,” she said. “I think more than anything, it’s the chaos and the concern and the anxiety that this is now there, the ripple effect.”