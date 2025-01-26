What are your rights as an immigrant in Philly? Here’s what to know

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As Philadelphia and its surrounding counties negotiate responses to President Donald Trump’s dramatic changes to immigration policy, advocates are reminding people with and without lawful statuses about their rights.

Rachel Rutter, an immigration lawyer and executive director of Project Libertad, said her advice to immigrants is the same as it has been under any other presidential administration.

“I think there’s a misconception that immigrants are fine … during all the other administrations, and that during Trump, all hope is lost,” Rutter said. “I think that attitude really hinders people from doing what they should be doing to best protect themselves and have the best outcomes for themselves and their families.”

Under Trump, Rutter said, there is “more fear mongering” and immigration enforcement is “more cruel and outward.” But that’s not the full story.

“People still have rights,” Rutter said. “People still have potential immigration options.”

Here’s what to know about your rights if you’re an immigrant and/or undocumented person in the Philadelphia region.

Talk to a lawyer

If you are uncertain about your status, or if you’re undocumented and concerned about ramped-up enforcement by Immigration Customs and Enforcement or Customs and Border Patrol agents, Rutter recommended first finding an immigration lawyer and speaking with them as soon as possible about your options.

“While there are a lot of people who don’t have any option to fix their status, there are also people who may have options and are just afraid to go talk to a lawyer, and they aren’t aware of their options,” she said. “So there’s no need to be living undocumented if you have some type of immigration option.”

After meeting with a lawyer, you can keep their contact information on file or memorize it. If you are detained by ICE or CBP, you can ask to contact your lawyer.

If you do not have an immigration lawyer, Rutter said you can find a list of trustworthy legal services on Project Libertad’s website.