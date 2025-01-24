A judge blocked Trump’s executive order eliminating birthright citizenship. New Jersey immigrants are still fearful

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order seeking to end the Constitution’s guarantee of birthright citizenship for children, regardless of the status of their parents, ruling it is “blatantly unconstitutional.”

The decision follows a lawsuit filed this week by New Jersey, 17 other states, Washington, D.C. and the city of San Francisco, seeking a preliminary injunction to stop the executive order from taking effect because it violated the Constitution.

Attorneys General in other states also filed similar lawsuits.

During a news conference on Tuesday, N.J. Attorney General Matt Platkin said, “The 14th Amendment and the subsequent Supreme Court precedents that followed are crystal clear, all persons born in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof are citizens of the United States.”

Platkin emphasized that if the executive order is implemented, it would mark the first time in U.S. history that a class of American-born children faces threats to their health and well-being directly from their own government.

“This is an extreme and unprecedented act, and this executive order is an assault on the rule of law, it attacks a right that is core to our nation’s earliest days,” he said.

Platkin said, “Presidents in this country have broad powers, but they are not kings, they do not have the power to unilaterally re-write the constitution, they do not have the power to unilaterally disregard our laws.”