Philadelphia extends SEPTA deal to provide free trips for city workers
The city’s budget proposal put the future of free SEPTA rides for city workers into question, but a new deal ensures the program will remain.
The city of Philadelphia plans to continue a program that allows all city employees to ride for free on SEPTA vehicles. The Key Advantage program has been available to city workers under a program created under the Kenney administration. The future of the program had been in limbo under Mayor Cherelle Parker’s budget proposal.
Parker’s spending plan called for cutting funding for the program nearly in half to $5 million in fiscal year 2026, compared to the $9 million per year that had been allocated under former Mayor Jim Kenney.
During budget testimony before City Council on Wednesday morning, Adam Thiel, the city’s managing director, announced that the program would be extended. “About 13,000 workers are currently enrolled in the Key Advantage program, allowing them to commute free of charge,” he said.
Thiel also said the city is negotiating with SEPTA to continue providing rides to low-income residents.
“The city is in discussions with SEPTA to continue the Zero Fare pilot through 2026,” he said.
Parker’s budget did not include funding for the Zero Fare program. Earlier in the budget hearings, administration leaders told council members it would cost $30 million to keep the program going.
Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke has been calling for separate funding for the Zero Fare program as part of the budget negotiations and was extremely pleased that the announcement was made by the managing director.
A statement from the mayor’s office confirmed the moves, which in effect result in the city granting SEPTA an additional $15 million above its match requirement in fiscal year 2025, and the city has renewed that commitment in fiscal year 2026.
“We have kept our word to our workforce, and SEPTA Key Advantage will continue. It’s an important benefit for our city’s municipal workforce,” Parker said in an emailed statement.
City officials said the Zero Fare program is estimated to have cost about $12 million in fiscal year 2025 and about $14 million in fiscal year 2024. The annual increase in the city’s operating support since fiscal year 2024 — about $25 million — is almost equal to how much it’s cost over the past two years.
