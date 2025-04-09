From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The city of Philadelphia plans to continue a program that allows all city employees to ride for free on SEPTA vehicles. The Key Advantage program has been available to city workers under a program created under the Kenney administration. The future of the program had been in limbo under Mayor Cherelle Parker’s budget proposal.

Parker’s spending plan called for cutting funding for the program nearly in half to $5 million in fiscal year 2026, compared to the $9 million per year that had been allocated under former Mayor Jim Kenney.

During budget testimony before City Council on Wednesday morning, Adam Thiel, the city’s managing director, announced that the program would be extended. “About 13,000 workers are currently enrolled in the Key Advantage program, allowing them to commute free of charge,” he said.

Thiel also said the city is negotiating with SEPTA to continue providing rides to low-income residents.

“The city is in discussions with SEPTA to continue the Zero Fare pilot through 2026,” he said.

Parker’s budget did not include funding for the Zero Fare program. Earlier in the budget hearings, administration leaders told council members it would cost $30 million to keep the program going.