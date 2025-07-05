From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

It’s easy to imagine the Founding Fathers living, debating and birthing the nation inside the brick buildings of Philadelphia’s historic district.

Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence was signed, Congress Hall, the home of the United States Congress and the Supreme Court, and Carpenter’s Hall, where the first Continental Congress seeded revolution in the colonies, still stand side by side, echoing the past and their stories. Everything remains the same except for the newly constructed Independence Mall and its idyllic grassy lawns.

“It wasn’t that early Philadelphia had these grand parks, and they established Carpenter’s Hall, and it just had all this green space around it,” said Francesca Russello Ammon, a cultural historian of urban planning at University of Pennsylvania’s Stuart Weitzman School of Design.

Back then, the area was bustling with homes and a commercial district filled with vendors, artisans and free Black families.

More than 150 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Congress authorized the creation of the Independence National Historical Park in 1948 to coincide with the nation’s bicentennial. Many of the buildings that created a once flourishing commercial center were demolished to make space for the park.

Why Philadelphia became the center of history

The birth of the U.S. Army, the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the United States’ first capitol all have Philadelphia roots.

“There wasn’t any true symbolism around it as a meeting place besides it’s centrally located, it’s large,” said Luke Hopely, an interpretive park ranger and community engagement coordinator for Independence National Historical Park.

It was convenience that gave Philadelphia its wealth of historical relevance.

The city was one of the few places that had lodgings to support the initial Continental Congress, Hopley said. And it has Independence Hall.

During the late 18th century, the building went by a different name: the Pennsylvania State House. It served as the state’s capital, but was taken over by the Second Continental Congress to debate and declare independence from the British.

The place where the Declaration of Independence was signed didn’t get its current moniker until Marquis de Lafayette made his way through and gave it the name, Hopely said.