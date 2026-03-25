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The city of Philadelphia will support hundreds of neighborhood block parties this summer as a way to bring celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary to more communities in the city.

Kathryn Ott Lovell, Visit Philly’s president and CEO, is leading the celebration, dubbed the “Block Party Bonanza.” She says 250 block parties across the city will receive a $250 ShopRite gift card to purchase food and other essentials for that day, as well as “life, liberty and happiness kits.”

The kits will come with three components: