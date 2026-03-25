Philly launches ‘Block Party Bonanza’ to raise community pride during America’s 250th summer celebrations
Selected block parties will receive a $250 ShopRite gift card, patriotic decorations, mini Constitutions and outdoor toys meant to inspire civic pride.
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The city of Philadelphia will support hundreds of neighborhood block parties this summer as a way to bring celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary to more communities in the city.
Kathryn Ott Lovell, Visit Philly’s president and CEO, is leading the celebration, dubbed the “Block Party Bonanza.” She says 250 block parties across the city will receive a $250 ShopRite gift card to purchase food and other essentials for that day, as well as “life, liberty and happiness kits.”
The kits will come with three components:
- Life: Will include “Items to enhance civic life and healthy living,” such as planting seeds, misting fans, cooling towels and family memberships to the YMCA.
- Liberty: Will include pocket-sized versions of the Constitution and Declaration of Independence, as well as patriotic decorations, disposable tableware and games.
- Happiness: Things such as sports equipment, double-Dutch ropes, sidewalk chalk and bubble wands.
#whyynews Mayor Cherelle Parker gets her double Dutch on pic.twitter.com/heSE60klTS— Tom MacDonald--WHYY (@TMacDonaldWHYY) March 25, 2026
Block parties are considered a city staple and provide fond memories for many residents. Mayor Cherelle Parker said the 2026 events are designed to hearken back to days gone by.
“When you come to a Philadelphia block party, no matter where you go, whatever the neighborhood is, their food is cooking, the music that is indigenous to that community is playing,” she said.
The city’s streets department receives thousands of applications per year for the parties, which means clearing cars from the street and shutting them down for a fixed period of time for festivities.
School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington said the events will also be held at year-round schools as part of the effort. He said some families can’t afford trips to the Jersey Shore or other vacation spots, so these parties can serve as a local alternative during tough economic times.
The enhanced block party kits will be available via a drawing, with permits approved between May 23 and Oct. 23. The program will also feature “Super Block Parties” for contestants in the 2025 Clean Block Contest, which will include setting up DJs and food providers.
#swoop gets his double Dutch turning #whyynews pic.twitter.com/E7WeXEWsxE— Tom MacDonald--WHYY (@TMacDonaldWHYY) March 25, 2026
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