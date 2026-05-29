What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Wilmington Mayor John Carney addressed his decision to close the city’s only officially sanctioned homeless encampment during a signing ceremony for the fiscal year 2027 budget.

People living in Christina Park’s tent village woke up earlier this month to police officers and staff from the Friendship House, a nonprofit group that manages the encampment, handing out eviction notices.

Wilmington officials just started giving out city-issued tents to park residents in April, roughly 30 days before serving the removal notices.

Camping will be banned at the park after June 15. Sleeping outside is also banned in all other areas of the city.

Some have called the decision “cruel” because city officials are kicking the residents out of the park after encouraging them to go there. They are also blasting the city for failing to develop a plan to help people at the park find alternative housing options, like emergency shelter beds.

Among those who have denounced the evictions is the newly established Wilmington City Council subcommittee on homelessness, which recently sent a letter to Carney opposing the camp’s closure.

“The approach taken by your administration in addressing homelessness, including this most recent decision to abruptly evict residents, appears both arbitrary and cruel,” the letter stated.