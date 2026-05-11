The eviction notice stated that people wishing to camp in the park until June 15 must use a city-issued tent in the park’s gridded area. However, Miller said not all of those who have asked for a tent have been given one.

“One woman was asking for a tent for weeks from them,” Miller said. “She didn’t get it, and she’s like, ‘Now I’m being told that I have to leave.’”

Eppehimer said Friendship House has been able to move more than 20 people from the encampment into a more stable situation, which makes the city’s decision “disappointing.”

“I think it is an unfortunate displacement of folks who are essentially already displaced,” Eppehimer said.

Park residents said they were told to come to the park to live by city officials after they were pushed out of other areas of the city. In addition, they said they’re concerned that police will forcefully remove people, through sweeps, if they don’t leave by the June 15 deadline, as well as face arrest.

“But now you [are] talking about by June 15, y’all need to have somewhere to go, or we [are] locking you all up,” a resident who only gave his name as Mike said. “Don’t make no sense.”

Carney’s office stated its intention is to balance compassion for unhoused people with the expectations of the broader community. But local advocate Miller said what the city is doing is cruel.

“This is going to be the hugest sweep, and that’s the thing to remember,” she said. “This will be one of the biggest sweeps that the city will have ever conducted, and it’s manufactured because they forced everyone to go to this section of the city.”

The statement from Carney’s office said community organizations will try to help as many people experiencing homelessness as possible. Carney’s office is also exploring possible low-barrier shelter site options in Wilmington.

A city task force issued suggestions in September to combat the issue of homelessness. But Miller and other housing advocates have criticized the recommendations, saying the task force was more focused on making homelessness less visible than solving it.