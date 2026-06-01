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About 60 people attended a rally Monday afternoon at the statehouse in Trenton, New Jersey, to object to Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s handling of protesters in Newark, who have been advocating for better conditions inside and outside of Delaney Hall, the federal immigrant detention center.

Over the past week, there have been violent clashes between protesters and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, as well as engagements between protesters and New Jersey State Police this past weekend, after Sherrill announced the troopers were being sent to Delaney Hall to erect peaceful demonstration zones.

After violence occurred between protesters and troopers Saturday evening, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka enacted a 9 p.m. curfew within a half-mile radius of the facility, beginning Sunday evening.

Dozens of people who allegedly violated the curfew were arrested.

Marie HenselderKimmel, an organizer with the group New Jersey Voters Want More Say, said a few nights ago, a well-behaved crowd had gathered outside of Delaney Hall, and then suddenly there was chaos.

“A fully militarized riot-geared police started advancing on peaceful protesters, what the heck?” HenselderKimmel said. “That’s not what we voted for, to have done by our governor, and we want to talk to her about that.”

The governor said those from out of state were instigating much of the unrest outside Delaney Hall. However, not all detainees in the 1,000-bed facility are New Jersey state residents.