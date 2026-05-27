New Jersey Gov. Sherrill wants data centers to pay for their own electricity

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New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Wednesday laid out a four-point plan that will require data centers to pay for the electricity they use, and to report how much power and water they consume.

Legislation is being crafted on these two points. The governor said guidelines are being developed to ensure community development agreements, so that data centers will help the communities where they are located. She said these deals will require data centers to address noise and pollution concerns.

“We’re going to require [data centers] to bring their energy to the grid, contracting with their own power generators, and paying for the grid updates needed to handle the larger load,” Sherrill said. “Instead of asking New Jerseyans to subsidize big tech, we’re asking big tech to improve our grid, making it more efficient and reliable and improving costs for everyone.”

The fourth portion of her plan is to ensure that good-paying, union jobs are created, once a data center location has been established and construction begins to build.

“If you’re going to build a data center here you should be using union labor and paying prevailing wages,” Sherrill said.

She said the legislature is also working on a measure to require data center transparency, by reporting energy and water use to the public every six months.

“People deserve to know what’s being built in their communities, and what shared resources are being used,” she said.

She noted data centers sometimes use 300 megawatts of power, enough to power an entire town, and increasingly, that demand is outpacing supply, increasing the cost of electricity for everyone.

“Not on my watch, not on your backs,” she said. “I’m on a mission to drive down energy costs in our state.”

The cost of power for Garden State residents is now among the highest in the nation, after New Jersey electricity rates soared as high as 20% last summer.

The cost surge has been driven by increasing energy demand from the growing number of data centers in the state.

On her first day in office, Sherrill declared a state of emergency and signed an executive order freezing utility costs, but the Garden State already has 80 data centers, and more are being built.