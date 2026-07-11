Tens of thousands walk the Benjamin Franklin Bridge to celebrate its 100th birthday

The Camden side of the bridge hosted celebrations, featuring speeches, dance performances, games and vendors. Speakers and elected officials from Pennsylvania and New Jersey touted the bridge’s vital role for millions in the region.

“Few things built by human hands remain as important, useful and recognizable a century later as the Ben Franklin Bridge does,” said John Hanson, chair of the Delaware River Port Authority, the bi-state agency that owns and operates the bridge. “It has carried people to work, brought families together, supported businesses and helped shape the life and the economy of this region.”

Nearly 100,000 vehicles cross the bridge each day, along with approximately 20,000 passengers on the PATCO High Speed Line that runs its length.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen performed a ceremonial handshake onstage. Each reflected on the bridge’s importance to their cities on either side of the state line.

Parker, who served as chairperson of the DRPA board of commissioners from 2021 to 2024, modified her usual “One Philly” chant, asking the crowd to repeat after her: “One bridge, one region, two cities, united in America.”

“During this time in our nation’s history, when division of all kinds seems to be something that people like to peddle, I want you to remember that this bridge represents a sense of connectedness,” she told the crowd. “This bridge says that no matter your race, your class, your socio-economic status, we can take it to and from access to economic opportunity.”