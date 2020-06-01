SEPTA suspends service to Center City amid ongoing unrest

Shortly after lifting several road closures in Center City, city officials announced modifications to SEPTA service aimed at quelling unrest ahead of expected demonstrations.

SEPTA will suspend subway, bus and trolley service in Center City beginning at noon Monday. The restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

Bus routes will be detoured or suspended south of Vine Street, north of South Street, and east-west river-to-river. Trolley routes will be limited to service to-and-from 30th Street and out into neighborhoods in West and Southwest Philadelphia.

Both Market-Frankford and Broad Street Line trains will make all scheduled stops until 1 p.m. After that, all Center City stops will be skipped.

Westbound service on the Market-Frankford Line will operate between 69th Street and 30th Street. Eastbound service will run between Spring Garden and Frankford Transportation Center.

Northbound trains on the Broad Street Line will operate between Fern Rock Transportation Center and Girard Station. Southbound service will operate between Ellsworth/Federal and NRG stations.

Riders can check SEPTA’s latest service changes at SEPTA.org.