From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Temple University has placed a student on interim suspension following an antisemitic incident at the Barstool Sansom Street in Philadelphia, and more students could be disciplined.

In a statement, President John Fry said Temple was first made aware of the “deeply disturbing” incident Sunday afternoon when a video posted online showed an antisemitic message displayed on a light-up sign ordered along with bottle service at the Center City bar Saturday.

“In the strongest terms possible, let me be clear: antisemitism is abhorrent,” Fry said. “It has no place at Temple and acts of hatred and discrimination against any person or persons are not tolerated at this university.”

Fry said any other students found involved would face disciplinary action under the Student Conduct Code, including expulsion.

Barstool Sansom Street said in a statement it was “saddened, embarrassed, and frustrated” by the incident. The bar said several employees “ignored all of their training,” and the employees involved have been fired.