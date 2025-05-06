Temple student suspended for antisemitic message at Philly’s Barstool bar, employees fired
“In the strongest terms possible, let me be clear: antisemitism is abhorrent,” Temple President John Fry said in a statement.
Temple University has placed a student on interim suspension following an antisemitic incident at the Barstool Sansom Street in Philadelphia, and more students could be disciplined.
In a statement, President John Fry said Temple was first made aware of the “deeply disturbing” incident Sunday afternoon when a video posted online showed an antisemitic message displayed on a light-up sign ordered along with bottle service at the Center City bar Saturday.
“In the strongest terms possible, let me be clear: antisemitism is abhorrent,” Fry said. “It has no place at Temple and acts of hatred and discrimination against any person or persons are not tolerated at this university.”
Fry said any other students found involved would face disciplinary action under the Student Conduct Code, including expulsion.
Barstool Sansom Street said in a statement it was “saddened, embarrassed, and frustrated” by the incident. The bar said several employees “ignored all of their training,” and the employees involved have been fired.
The Center City bar is owned by Barstool Sports, a sports and culture media company with a reputation for attracting controversy. Founder and bar owner Dave Portnoy, who is Jewish, said in a video posted to social media that he will be sending the people who ordered the sign on a trip to Auschwitz, a Nazi concentration camp during World War II, to “hopefully learn something.”
“Maybe like, their lives aren’t ruined and they think twice and more importantly, other people like see it’s not just like words you’re throwing around,” Portnoy said. “So to me, that’s a fair outcome of this event.”
Temple is offering additional support following this incident through Tuttleman Counseling Services and IDEAL’s Interfaith Inclusion Center. Faculty and staff can receive help through Temple’s Employee Assistance Program.
“I know that incidents like this do not represent our community and its values,” Fry said. “Thank you for your support and continued commitment to ensuring that Temple provides a safe and welcoming environment to all its students, faculty, staff and neighbors.”
