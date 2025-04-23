The battle to fight and define antisemitism

The Trump administration has frozen billions of dollars in funding to universities, revoked hundreds of student visas, and detained pro-Palestinian activists in its effort to combat antisemitism on campuses. Many on the left say this is overreach, has had a chilling effect on speech and argue real concerns about antisemitism are being weaponized for political gain. But others cheer the White House’s crackdown, especially with antisemitic incidents on the rise.

A new Anti-Defamation League report released Tuesday found antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached a record high, more than 9,000 cases of assault, harassment and vandalism, and more than half were related to Israel and the war in Gaza.

How should we fight antisemitism? Where do you draw the line between criticisms of Israel and antisemitism? How are Jewish Americans feeling about Trump’s approach? And what impact is it having on schools and campus speech?

Guests:

Kenneth Stern, Director of the Bard Center for the Study of Hate

Jay Greene, Senior Research fellow at the Heritage Foundation