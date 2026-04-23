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New Jersey residents who want to know how their tax dollars are being spent have a new way to find out.

On Thursday, Garden State officials launched the New Jersey Report Card. Officials said the portal will help increase transparency and accountability.

What information is available?

The website provides information about state-funded programs and revenue sources, as well as a tool that breaks down state spending and revenue in the current proposed fiscal year 2027 budget. The site also provides information on how much agencies and departments have spent over the past 10 years and an overview of the budget process state lawmakers follow.

The website, which is listed as a “pilot version,” gives descriptions of key issues for the Sherrill administration, including Bringing Veterans Home, the Down Payment Assistance Program, the Child Care Assistance Program, Family Connects NJ, which is a program which offers home visits for all families welcoming a baby through birth, adoption of family care, and a program to help local governments share services.

Officials said information about 15 additional programs will be added to the website by the fall.

Why have a report card?

During the website launch at the statehouse on Thursday, Gov. Mikie Sherrill said the tool will make bureaucracy transparent.

“It’s going to help us all see where government is best delivering, so we continue to make the best decisions to lower costs,” she said. “This is your government, you should be able to see what it’s doing with your money.”

During her gubernatorial campaign, Sherrill pledged to cut bureaucracy and make state government more efficient and accountable to taxpayers. On Jan. 20, her first day in office, she signed an executive order that called for the creation of a New Jersey Report Card.

Her proposed state budget, which was announced last month, includes $13.3 million for technology upgrades across state government to support operating initiatives, including the New Jersey Report Card.