The meaning of the founding

The event was part of a series “We the People: Revolutions for Everyone,” which uses the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence as a starting point to examine how ideas about democracy, freedom, citizenship and belonging have evolved in Philadelphia and across the United States.

Maya B. Izzard, a student at the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts and a youth civic engagement advocate, said the upcoming 250th anniversary brings forth a host of “contradictions” and that the Constitution and the ideals that the country was founded on didn’t apply to “people like me,” she said.

“When I think of 250 years, I have to think about 400 years of slavery still at that point going on,” she said. “I have to think about the women in America that still did not have the ability to vote, even though they have proven time and time again that they are intelligent and able to … run farms, businesses, how there are still Indigenous people still being mistreated, murdered out on their own land.”

Leon Smith, who was honored as the 2026 National Teacher of the Year, said Izzard’s words reminded him of Frederick Douglass’ speech “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?”

He noted that many of the rights that were advocated for during the American Revolution did not “come to fruition for African Americans,” but that the concept of those rights has evolved over the course of American history.

“A lot of people refer to Reconstruction as, like, the second founding,” he said. “By the time we get to 1865, you have newly freed people that are now advocating for all the rights and privileges that should be bestowed to all Americans. And we get the Reconstruction Amendments … So these laws and rights that people were gaining were not just for one group of people, it was for everyone.”