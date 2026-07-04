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Visitors thronged Valley Forge National Historical Park on Saturday, marking the nation’s 250th anniversary and celebrating the national park’s 50th anniversary.

The 3,500-acre expanse was created in 1893 as Pennsylvania’s first state park. On July 4, 1976, President Gerald Ford visited Valley Forge to sign legislation declaring it a national park.

“Today is really about honoring that 80 some years of state park history, the 50 years of National Park Service stewardship, and, of course, the actual story of Valley Forge being the encampment of George Washington and the Continental Army in 1777-1778,” said Greg Purifoy, public information officer for the 250th anniversary event.

The National Memorial Arch, where many of the festivities were located Saturday, marks the place where Gen. George Washington and his troops marched into the area in December 1777. It was year three of the Revolutionary War, and the euphoria of the Declaration of Independence had faded into the harsh reality of a drawn-out military struggle. The British had occupied Philadelphia, and Washington needed his troops to regroup, train and plan during the winter months.

“If we think about the Declaration of Independence, the army marched out of here before the Fourth of July in 1778 and they weren’t really celebrating at all,” Purifoy said.

The location was selected for its defensibility and clear view of Philadelphia. More than 12,000 soldiers and 400 women came to live in the encampment. Soldiers dug entrenchments and prepared defenses while also constructing thousands of log huts. In the winter of 1777-1778, nearly 2,000 people died from disease at Valley Forge — more people than were killed in any other battle during the war.

Despite the hardship, Valley Forge functioned as the “birthplace of the American army,” said Don Naimoli, chairman emeritus for the Valley Forge Park Alliance, a nonprofit that fundraises for the site.

“The concept of the army was conceived in Philadelphia, but it was born here, because 13 separate fighting forces marched in the Valley Forge, and under [Gen. Friedrich Wilhelm] von Steuben, Von Steuben said they all know how to fight, they don’t know how to fight together, and he trained them as one army,” he said.

Thomas McGarry, who visited from New London, Connecticut, paired a colonial shirt, vest and hat with patterned Bermuda shorts more befitting the sweltering heat.

He said the story of how soldiers built the encampment at Valley Forge and regrouped amid wartime difficulties represents “the American dream.”

“They were being stopped at every front for building their dreams, and this was the result of it,” he said. “They completely threw off all shackles and said no more. There was a lot of work to do from there, and I know that it kept going, but the Revolution was the start of when we all decided that … each person gets to be free and make their own choices and build your dream, and we stand here in Valley Forge, where they kind of centered that whole ideology and got back to the fight.”