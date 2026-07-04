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Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker on Saturday bestowed eight awards as part of the city’s inaugural Celebration of Freedom ceremony at the National Constitution Center.

In the lead-up to the awards presentation, Parker reflected on America’s 250th birthday. She evoked the suffering of slavery and highlighted the work of abolitionists to execute the promises left unfulfilled by the nation’s founders, who said that “all men are created equal.”

“And on this 250th birthday, we do not honor only the triumph,” Parker said. “We also remember the cost, the Middle Passage, the mistreatment of indigenous peoples, the injustice of Jim Crow and the long years of racial and economic discrimination — all the ways this country actually struggled to live up to the creed it declared. That is the work of freedom. That is the work of citizenship. That’s why today I’m so proud to announce the Celebration of Freedom Awards.”

Award recipients included:

Former U.S. Ambassador David L. Cohen – Award for Civic Devotion

Bishop Dr. Millicent Hunter – Award for Faith, Courage and Service

Comcast Spectacor CEO Daniel J. Hilferty – Award for City Champion

Philanthropists Joseph and Jeanette Neubauer – Award for Transformative Philanthropy

Author and internet personality Wallace “Wallo267” Peeples and Nasir “Gille Da King” Fard – Award for Restorative Justice and Resilience

Actor Colman Domingo – One Philly Award for The American Voice.

Domingo, other honorees give their flowers to Philadelphia

Domingo, a Primetime Emmy Award winner and Philadelphia native, received critical acclaim for his role as Ali Muhammad on the hit HBO drama “Euphoria.” He most recently played Joe Jackson in the Michael Jackson biopic and a whistleblower in Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day.”

His mother was a Philadelphia block captain. Domingo, a graduate of Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia, said he’s proud of his hometown.

“So much of Philadelphia is what I take out with me into the world,” Domingo said. “It’s helped transform me in every single way.”