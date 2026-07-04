Philadelphia 250

Mayor Cherelle Parker honors actor Colman Domingo and other Philadelphians with inaugural Celebration of Freedom awards

The honorees included former rapper Gillie Da King, former U.S. ambassador David L. Cohen and Comcast Spectacor CEO Daniel J. Hilferty.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker introduces actor and playwright Colman Domingo

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker introduces actor and playwright Colman Domingo (second from left) as the recipient of the Philadelphia Freedom and One Philly Award for The American Voice during a ceremony at the National Constitution Center. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

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Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker on Saturday bestowed eight awards as part of the city’s inaugural Celebration of Freedom ceremony at the National Constitution Center.

In the lead-up to the awards presentation, Parker reflected on America’s 250th birthday. She evoked the suffering of slavery and highlighted the work of abolitionists to execute the promises left unfulfilled by the nation’s founders, who said that “all men are created equal.”

“And on this 250th birthday, we do not honor only the triumph,” Parker said. “We also remember the cost, the Middle Passage, the mistreatment of indigenous peoples, the injustice of Jim Crow and the long years of racial and economic discrimination — all the ways this country actually struggled to live up to the creed it declared. That is the work of freedom. That is the work of citizenship. That’s why today I’m so proud to announce the Celebration of Freedom Awards.”

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Award recipients included:

  • Former U.S. Ambassador David L. Cohen – Award for Civic Devotion
  • Bishop Dr. Millicent Hunter – Award for Faith, Courage and Service
  • Comcast Spectacor CEO Daniel J. Hilferty – Award for City Champion
  • Philanthropists Joseph and Jeanette Neubauer – Award for Transformative Philanthropy
  • Author and internet personality Wallace “Wallo267” Peeples and Nasir “Gille Da King” Fard – Award for Restorative Justice and Resilience
  • Actor Colman Domingo – One Philly Award for The American Voice.
Paula Holloway and the Leviticus Ensemble perform at Mayor Cherelle Parker's Philadelphia Freedom Awards
Paula Holloway and the Leviticus Ensemble perform at Mayor Cherelle Parker’s Philadelphia Freedom Awards at the National Constitution Center. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Domingo, other honorees give their flowers to Philadelphia

Domingo, a Primetime Emmy Award winner and Philadelphia native, received critical acclaim for his role as Ali Muhammad on the hit HBO drama “Euphoria.” He most recently played Joe Jackson in the Michael Jackson biopic and a whistleblower in Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day.”

His mother was a Philadelphia block captain. Domingo, a graduate of Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia, said he’s proud of his hometown.

“So much of Philadelphia is what I take out with me into the world,” Domingo said. “It’s helped transform me in every single way.”

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He thanked his teachers, from Samuel B. Huey Elementary all the way to Temple University, for steering him toward acting. He also expressed gratitude for Parker. Domingo credited the city for his style and work ethic.

“It starts here in Philly and we take it out into the world,” he said. “Let’s keep on creating the world that we want to see. It starts here in Philadelphia.”

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker embraces actor and playwright Colman Domingo
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker embraces actor and playwright Colman Domingo after announcing him as the recipient of the Philadelphia Freedom and One Philly Award for The American Voice. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Fard, who now co-hosts the podcast “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” with his cousin Peeples, said they started their endeavor to give back to the community.

“We do it for the people that look like us — to show them that life is bigger than the 10-block radius you grew up in,” Fard said.

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Fard, who lost his son to gun violence, and Peeples, who spent 20 years in prison, have frequently visited the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center to talk to troubled youth.

“The youth, they’re the owners of tomorrow,” Peeples said. “So we got to hold them tight and we can’t give up on them.”

Hilferty called Philadelphia “one of the greatest experiments in history.”

“From the very beginning, this city brought together people from different countries, races, cultures and faiths, all carrying different traditions, languages and dreams,” Hilferty said. “Somehow, somehow through these differences, they built something bigger than themselves.”

Daniel Hilferty, CEO of Comcast Spectator, accepts the Philadelphia Freedom Award for City Champion
Daniel Hilferty, CEO of Comcast Spectator, accepts the Philadelphia Freedom Award for City Champion during a ceremony at the National Constitution Center. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Parker promises statues of prominent historical figures

During the ceremony, Parker promised to erect statues of abolitionist Harriet Tubman, lawyer Sadie T. M. Alexander and community activist Blanche Nixon, three women in Philadelphia “who embodied the spirit of liberty and service.”

“In a city with more than 1,000 works of public art, our public memory should tell the whole story,” Parker said. “It is time for these women to stand in bronze.”

Saturday’s event, part of the Wawa Welcome America programming, featured musical performances from gospel singer Yolanda Adams, vocalist Paula Holloway and the Leviticus Ensemble.

Blistering temperatures forced the city to move the event from its original location outdoors at Independence Mall to inside of the National Constitution Center.

“While the excessive heat brought today’s celebration indoors from Independence Mall to the National Constitution Center, it did not diminish its significance,” said Vince Stango, interim president and CEO of the National Constitution Center. “If anything, it has revealed something important about the city of Philadelphia. Throughout this remarkable week, marking America’s 250th anniversary, institutions, partners, public servants and neighbors have come together with creativity, generosity and resolve to ensure these celebrations continue.”

  • Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker (left) and Pholice Commissioner Kevin Bethel
    Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker (left) and Pholice Commissioner Kevin Bethel present the Philadelphia Freedom Award for Transfornative Philanthropy to Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer and Joseph Neubauer of the Neubauer Family Foundation. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker ( left) and her Chief of Staff Tiffany W. Thurman
    Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker ( left) and her Chief of Staff Tiffany W. Thurman (right) present the Philadelphia Freedom Award for Faith, Courage, and Service to Bishop Millicent Hunter of the Worship Center Worldwide Fellowship of Churches.(Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker presents the Philadelphia Freedom Award
    Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker presents the Philadelphia Freedom Award for Civic Devotion to David L. Cohen, former ambassador to Canada. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Mayor Cherelle Parker urges attendees at the National Constitution Center for the presentation of her Philadelphia Freedom Awards to raise their index fingers
    Mayor Cherelle Parker urges attendees at the National Constitution Center for the presentation of her Philadelphia Freedom Awards to raise their index fingers in a gesture of unity. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Mayor Cherelle Parker urges attendees at the National Constitution Center for the presentation of her Philadelphia Freedom Awards to raise their index fingers
    Mayor Cherelle Parker urges attendees at the National Constitution Center for the presentation of her Philadelphia Freedom Awards to raise their index fingers in a gesture of unity. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • A crowd gathers at the National Constitution Center
    A crowd gathers at the National Constitution Center for the presentation of Mayor Cherelle Parker's Philadelphia Freedom Awards. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • A crowd gathers at the National Constitution Center
    A crowd gathers at the National Constitution Center for the presentation of Mayor Cherelle Parker's Philadelphia Freedom Awards. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Wallace ''Wallo267'' Peeples and Nasir ''Gillie Da King'' Fard accept the Philadelphia Freedom Award for Restorative Justice and Resilience
    Wallace ''Wallo267'' Peeples and Nasir ''Gillie Da King'' Fard accept the Philadelphia Freedom Award for Restorative Justice and Resilience during a ceremony at the National Constitution Center. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

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Part of the series

Actors portraying George Washington and his crew on the boat crossing the river, being driven down Broad Street during a parade

Philadelphia 250

The United States is marking its semiquincentennial — or its 250th anniversary — in and around the City of Brotherly Love.

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About Kenny Cooper

Kenny Cooper is WHYY’s suburban reporter covering Chester and Delaware counties. He joined WHYY in November 2020.

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