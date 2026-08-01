Red knot populations improve slightly along Delaware Bay, but remain fraction of historic levels

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The federally threatened red knot migrates 9,000 miles each year from South America to the Arctic and back, making a crucial stop along the Delaware Bay to rest and refuel by eating horseshoe crab eggs.

The overharvesting of horseshoe crabs, however, has reduced the shorebirds’ populations by about 75% from the 1980s to the 2000s, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Biologists in New Jersey and Delaware said they saw a sliver of hope this year, as the official single-day peak count of red knots reached its highest levels since 2019.

Though the sand-pipers continued to favor the New Jersey side of the bay, Delaware recorded slight improvements to its red knot populations and an increase in their body weights.

Still, sightings remain only a fraction of historic times when bird watchers and naturalists flocked to the Delaware Bay to be in awe of the thousands of red knots arriving on its beaches.

“Delaware is just one piece in such a complicated series of movements that these birds make. It’s slightly hard to say we did great or we did poorly,” said Delaware Shorebird Project leader Kat Christie, a coastal waterbird biologist at the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

“Compared to historic levels, we’re definitely still lower than what we had been seeing, but there’s also definitely some signs of hope.”

The impact of harvesting horseshoe crabs

Despite efforts to prevent overfishing, horseshoe crabs continue to be harvested and used as bait for eel and whelk. The species’ spawning numbers dropped by 70% between 1990 and the early 2000s.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, which manages fishery resources, recommends a male-only harvest to protect the eggs that shorebirds rely on. However, the crabs haven’t made a significant recovery.

Horseshoe crabs also are increasingly harvested for their bright blue blood, which responds to bacterial toxins by clotting and helps determine the sterility of vaccines and other biomedical materials and devices.

New Jersey has a moratorium on the harvesting of horseshoe crabs for bait, but has an exemption for the biomedical industry.

Delaware allows the commercial harvesting of horseshoe crabs, following a male-only quota limit implemented by the ASMFC. To date, the state has yet to issue any scientific collection permits.