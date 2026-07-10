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For over a decade, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has studied the feasibility of an earthen berm-style levee in Philadelphia’s flood-prone Eastwick neighborhood. Over the years, residents have tracked proposals and hoped that this structure, designed to alleviate flooding from Darby and Cobbs creeks during major storms, would eventually be implemented.

Unfortunately, hope for that solution may be dashed after the Corps said that the levee is not feasible.

“The levee plan does not appear to be viable under our current authority based on our findings,” said Stephen Rochette, the Corps’ Philadelphia district spokesperson, in an email.

The agency shared their assessment with community members at a stakeholders meeting on May 29. The Corps explained that the project is bound by a familiar constraint: they couldn’t guarantee that the latest design for the levee would not cause induced flooding to nearby areas.

“It was disappointing,” said Ted Pickett, president of Eastwick United and a resident of more than 40 years. “And it’s been such a long time that the Corps has been looking into the levee.”

Years of devastating flooding

While longtime residents remember conversations about a protective barrier starting during the aftermath of Hurricane Floyd in 1999, the first formal mention by the Corps dates back to 2014. In December of that year, the Corps completed the Eastwick Stream Modeling and Technical Evaluation report, conducted under the agency’s Planning Assistance to States program.

The study was preliminary in nature, but it evaluated whether a levee could provide flood risk management for Eastwick during extreme rainfall events without impacting nearby properties and residents who live near Darby and Cobbs creeks.

The results and further studies led to a proposal that drew attention in 2023: a 15-foot-tall earthen berm-style levee stretching nearly 1,400 feet along Cobbs Creek, designed to block overflow waters from entering low-lying streets. The 100-year-storm levee would prevent the kind of catastrophic flooding that the neighborhood has already endured after major weather events like Tropical Storm Lee in 2011 or Hurricane Ida in 2021.

That plan ran into a problem when the Corps’ modeling found that the levee would induce flooding in Delaware County. The agency scaled the design back and introduced a redesign earlier this year.