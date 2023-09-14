A 1,400-foot levee could be built in Eastwick. Here’s what you need to know

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

After years of advocating for a solution to the chronic flooding that plagues their neighborhood, Eastwick residents may be one step closer to relief.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released a study recommending a levee be built along Cobbs Creek, behind a row of flood-prone homes.

“It’s a plus to the community,” said Brenda Whitfield, who has lived in the neighborhood for decades and seen her home flooded several times. “If they could come up with a solution for the repetitive flooding — this is great.”

Would a 1,400-foot-long levee stop the flooding?

The levee the Army Corps is recommending would stretch roughly 1,370 feet along Cobbs Creek. It would look like an “earthen-berm embankment,” about 15 feet tall.

The levee would be able to handle a 100-year storm without overtopping, the Army Corps study found. It would prevent on average more than $4 million in flood damage to homes, roads, power lines, and other infrastructure per year, between 2030 and 2080.

“You can’t really fix flooding, but we can attempt to reduce it,” said Stephen Rochette, a spokesperson for the Army Corps. “That’s really what this study is looking at.”

Other sources of flooding in Eastwick that would not be reduced by the levee include overflow from storm sewers and tidal impacts in the Delaware River.

The levee, as currently proposed, could have unintended consequences, the Army Corps found. It would push more flow downstream and increase water levels “marginally” both upstream and downstream.

“We do not want to do that,” Rochette said. “So we’re still continuing that analysis to really look at that and if there’s any other measures we can put in place downstream that can reduce any potential impacts.”

This issue needs to be looked at carefully, Whitfield said.

“All persons should be taken in consideration,” she said. “No one group of residents should take on the full impact of flooding.”

Korin Tangtrakul, who manages place-based initiatives with the city’s Office of Sustainability, sees the levee as “one piece of a bigger puzzle that we’re working on.”

Making Eastwick resilient to flooding will require many complementary solutions, Tangtrakul said. These could include a “land swap” plan, developed by Eastwick resident and consulting executive director of Eastwick United Carolyn Moseley, which would allow residents of the most flood-prone streets to move to higher ground within the neighborhood, nature-based solutions at the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge, and flood-ready home retrofits in the neighborhood.