For decades, the Manayunk Canal suffered from poor water quality, including low dissolved oxygen, algal blooms and sedimentation.

But the waterway, which previously was not healthy enough to support sensitive fish species, is now providing habitat for striped bass and shad — the likes of which had not been seen in the 2-mile canal in years.

The Philadelphia Water Department credits the improvements to the Flat Rock Dam Project. The project reconnected the Manayunk Canal and the Schuylkill River at the dam — restoring water flow to the canal for the first time in about 80 years.

The project, completed in April, was celebrated Thursday during a ribbon cutting ceremony. The initiative was funded with a $21 million PENNVEST loan, a state-run program that provides financial assistance for water projects.

“It’s pretty impressive to see those fish that are drawn to higher flows and cleaner oxygenated water, which we didn’t see in this area a little bit over two months ago,” said Kelly Anderson, director of the Philadelphia Water Department’s Office of Watersheds.

The canal, part of the greater Schuylkill Watershed, was historically used to send coal to textile mills. However, the waterway was closed to navigation and cut off from the river in the 1940s, and there had been no steady flow of water coming out of it since.

In the decades following the closure of the Manayunk Canal, sediment began to build up near the Flat Rock Dam. The lack of water flow there caused low oxygen levels below the surface, making it difficult for fish to thrive. Conditions worsened during hot days, increasing the risk of fishkills.