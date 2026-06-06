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Rebuilt from salvaged scraps, the amusement park Phoenix Wheel that once carried riders high above the shoreline at Asbury Park, New Jersey, now rises again in the Pennsylvania town where it was forged more than 130 years ago.

The 78-foot-tall Ferris wheel flamed red in the late morning sun Saturday, the center of attention for more than 100 people who gathered to celebrate its return to Phoenixville. Manufactured in 1893, it is one of four Phoenix Wheels from the Phoenix Iron and Steel Company. Town officials say it is the oldest standing Ferris wheel in the world.

Phoenixville Mayor Peter Urscheler told the crowd Saturday that the wheel is “a symbol of craftsmanship, resilience and renewal.”

“There was once a sign that stood at the entrance of the Phoenix Steel Company, and that sign read, ‘At Phoenix, it’s the people that make the difference,’” Urscheler said. “That was very true then, and still even more true today. This wheel stands before us because people believed in what was possible and because they were willing to work together over many years to make that possibility real.”

A ‘magical’ ride at the Jersey Shore

The wheel was installed in Asbury Park in 1895. Known as the Asbury Park Wheel, it became a centerpiece of Palace Amusements.

“It was a grand view at that time,” Phoenixville historian Ryan Conroy told the crowd Saturday. He said the wheel was electrified and covered in at least 150 colored lights.

“It stood so high in the air, with this observation deck that it was originally built with, that it was referred to as one of the best viewpoints on the East Coast of the United States,” Conroy said.

A defining fixture of the shoreline, the wheel makes a cameo appearance in Bruce Springsteen’s 1987 “Tunnel of Love” music video, and it is visible in the background in photos of the homegrown superstar taken before the wheel was disassembled in 1989.

For Brian Maher, the last person to operate the wheel, seeing the structure rebuilt, albeit not as a functioning ride, “feels like going back in time,” he told WHYY News on Saturday.

“I was the one that locked the doors on the last time on Nov. 27, 1988, 6 p.m. And it was raining that night,” Maher recalled.

The wheel was “magical,” he said. “We knew it was special at the time.”

In his time operating the ride, Maher helped people stage proposals and anniversary celebrations at the top. Even his own romantic history connects to the wheel: Maher and his wife met as teenagers at the amusement park and would ride it together.

“It’s the oldest wheel on earth. It’s the last one. And there’s so many times it could have been just sold for scrap, and it wasn’t. And it’s now here in this beautiful town, and it’s just going to go on and on. Memories,” he said.

“We’ll see what happens, maybe years down the road we can get it turning again,” Maher said. “I would love to turn that crank one final time, and I wouldn’t even need to ride it. I would just like to start it up, do what I used to do, and that would just be a wonderful thing.”