Phoenixville’s wastewater treatment plant to get a first-of-its-kind upgrade

Phoenixville has announced plans to build what it claims will be the first hydrothermal carbonization plant at a municipally-owned wastewater treatment center not only in Chester County, but in all of North America.

“We could spend money doing the same old, same old and not change anything. Or maybe we can spend the money and improve the outcome, and be more of a sustainable community as we move forward in the things that we do,” said Borough Manager Jean Krack.

The borough’s wastewater treatment plant is currently the largest user of energy in the municipality, but Phoenixville officials think the new set up will eventually evolve it into an energy producer.

The facility currently uses anaerobic digestion to function — a process by which bacteria break down organic matter. This technology releases methane into the atmosphere after a couple of weeks to a month, while hydrothermal carbonization (HTC) only takes several hours and uses a combination of pressure and heat to break down the matter.

Some of the byproducts created from the process can then be used to power the operation itself, officials said.

Borough officials are planning for carbon-neutral electricity generation by 2024. In 2017, Phoenixville became the first Pennsylvania community to commit the borough’s operations to 100% clean and renewable energy by 2035.