The closure of the unit at Delaware County Memorial Hospital follows a trend in this region. Between 1997 and 2009, more than a dozen maternity wards or hospitals containing labor and delivery units closed in Philadelphia. In 2009, just six hospitals were delivering babies in the city. Of those, Hahnemann University Hospital was shuttered in 2019.

More recently, doctors at Temple have sounded the alarm about the health system’s plan to relocate the labor and delivery unit from its main campus to its new women’s hospital. The medical professionals told WHYY News that they would not feel comfortable practicing there because there would not be an emergency department or intraoperative support for patients.

Soon, just two hospitals in Delaware County will provide such services: Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Riddle Hospital, which is part of the Main Line Health system.

Less access to obstetrical medicine is unlikely to help the county improve maternal, infant, and child health. According to a 2020 Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health report on health and delivery of public health services that was commissioned by the County Council, Delco performed worse than Montgomery, Lancaster, York, and Berks counties in first-trimester prenatal care, low birth weight, and infant mortality rate. Chester County outperformed Delco in two of those categories, as well.