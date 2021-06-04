How Philadelphia escaped disaster in the face of a dozen shuttered maternity wards

“The question is: What’s the tipping point?” said Donald Schwartz, who was commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health at the time. “At what point is it no longer possible for remaining institutions to absorb the need?”

The labor and delivery units that remained — all at large teaching hospitals associated with universities — saw a crisis on the horizon. They worried one more closure would put them over that edge.

So the chiefs of obstetrics at those hospitals did something they had never done before: They set aside the usual competition and worked as a team.

The current impact of Hahnemann Hospital’s closure on the health of babies and families across Philadelphia is not yet fully clear. In the meantime, with the merger of two major city health systems in the offing, some clues can be found in the way things unfolded more than a decade ago.

Back then, medical professionals were also terrified that the closures would result in disaster.

This is the story of why they didn’t.

Deliveries as loss leaders

It was 2009, and Julie Cristol was hanging on by a thread. She had been a midwife for 20 years, and she had never seen so many pregnant patients coming into the labor and delivery unit at Pennsylvania Hospital.

There was no time for the back rubs and extra care she took pride in as part of her work.

“We were just running from room to room,” recalled Cristol, who works now at Lifecycle WomanCare in Bryn Mawr, which provides health care for women regardless of income. “We were just taking care of a lot more people at once.”

That surge meant far more than a dearth of back rubs. There simply wasn’t enough space. People were forced to wait for delivery rooms to open up. Women were delivering on triage floors, or in postpartum rooms, or on stretchers in the hallway. Cristol saw the system bending and bending — she wasn’t sure how much more it could take.

“What I really remember is like, ‘Oh, my gosh, things are relatively safe, but it’s because we’re killing ourselves here to keep it that way.’”

That year, Pennsylvania Hospital was one of the six remaining hospitals delivering babies in Philadelphia. The others had closed, not because there was waning demand for their services, but because delivering babies is a money-losing business, due to high costs, and low reimbursement rates from insurers.

Hospitals have traditionally thought of obstetrics as a “loss leader” — one that doesn’t bring in revenue for the hospital on its own, but can lead to profits if the patient continues to seek other types of care there in the years to come.

That was the model at Philadelphia community hospitals such as Jeanes, Frankford Torresdale, Northeastern, Methodist, and Chestnut Hill, which drew patients from the surrounding neighborhoods.

But Medicaid — the federally funded, state-administered health insurance for people under a certain income threshold — reimburses hospitals at a much lower rate for delivery than private insurance does — in fact, some research shows that commercial insurance pays hospitals twice as much as Medicaid for childbirth. (Even if someone is not enrolled in Medicaid, that person automatically becomes eligible for it during pregnancy, with the exception of those who don’t qualify for public benefits, such as undocumented immigrants.)

Because of those low payments, the higher the share of patients on Medicaid or without insurance, the harder it is for a hospital to balance its budget. That’s why hospitals are always trying to achieve what is known as a good “payer mix,” meaning a large enough proportion of patients with private insurance to effectively subsidize those insured by Medicaid and Medicare.

The community hospitals were often situated in areas of Philadelphia that didn’t draw a diverse payer mix, meaning there wasn’t much private insurance to fuel their operations.

Still, revenue was only one-half of the equation. The other financial force at play was the cost of providing the care. And one of the most expensive aspects of obstetrics that hospitals absorb is the price of risk.

Medical malpractice rates are already higher for obstetricians than for any other specialty, and in the late 1990s, the rates in Pennsylvania were higher than in all but a handful of states. Within the commonwealth, Philadelphia had the highest rates of all.

Though large teaching hospitals could buy liability insurance for their doctors in big bundles, the smaller community hospitals suffered — the costs simply outweighed the revenue.

Given the high costs and low revenue, it simply didn’t make as much financial sense for the smaller community hospitals to keep offering deliveries when they could make more money converting their maternity units to something more lucrative, like cancer or cardiac care.

That’s exactly what happened at Episcopal Hospital in Kensington, Mercy in West Philadelphia, Chestnut Hill, and Methodist in South Philadelphia, which all closed maternity wards between 2002 and 2009. Some hospitals, like City Avenue Hospital and Parkview Hospital, closed altogether. They all cited the high cost of malpractice insurance as part of or the main reason why the hospitals or maternity wards had to close.

”We had been subsidizing the program because we had the resources,” Gavin Kerr, chief executive of the Mercy Health System in 2002, told the New York Times back then. “But as the malpractice premiums increased, that dramatically shrunk the resources.”

David Fikse, the CEO of Parkview Hospital in 2003, told the Philadelphia Business Journal back then that “the medical malpractice insurance crisis, the payor market, the state budget cuts and rising operational and technological costs have made it impossible for a community hospital like Parkview to survive.”

The remaining institutions were likely not breaking even on births either, but the financial backing of the universities they were associated with worked as a safety net.

The hospitals associated with medical schools also had the advantage of being classrooms for obstetricians in training.

“The basic equation was if you were committed to education — if you’re educating the next generation of health care providers — then the university or the medical school was willing to lose money providing obstetrical care,” said Owen Montgomery, who is now a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Thomas Jefferson University but headed Hahnemann’s labor and delivery unit when it closed. The federal money that goes to pay medical residents can also end up subsidizing much of obstetrical care, since residents’ salaries aren’t paid in full by hospitals.

Teamwork makes the dream work

When Temple University decided to close Northeastern Hospital in 2009, it was the final straw. The chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Northeastern, Enrique Hernandez, reached out to his counterparts at the remaining hospitals around the city to see if there was anything they could do for the predominantly uninsured and Spanish-speaking population that usually gave birth there.

“There were literally women who were scheduled to have cesarean sections after the hospital closed,” recalled Montgomery.

It is customary for labor and delivery units to run at about 75% occupancy, to account for surges. After the wave of closures, they were running at about 92%. That meant any surge tipped the units over capacity.

The remaining hospitals were feeling the pressure of the increased volume, and in Philadelphia, things were getting worse. Infant mortality rates were climbing in the city as the maternity wards shuttered.

So, instead of functioning as independent operators as they always had, Montgomery and the heads of the remaining obstetrics units heeded Hernandez’s call. Considering the crisis was now a matter of public health and safety, they got together with then-Philadelphia Health Commissioner Donald Schwartz and made a plan for coordinated maternal care in Philadelphia.

“With the closures, we were really pushed to think differently,” said Jack Ludmir, who was chair of obstetrics at Pennsylvania Hospital at the time. “We are able to sit together, no longer in the spirit of competition, but in the spirit of collaboration.”

Though working together may seem intuitive, it’s actually quite rare. Normally, hospitals compete with one another for patients.