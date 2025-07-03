Spruce Street Harbor Park free concert series ‘spans the gamut’ of what the Philly music scene has to offer
The Live and Local music series will be taking place all summer through Sept. 25 at the Lazy Hammock stage.
The Delaware River Waterfront and the 4333 Collective have teamed up once again for a series of free concerts throughout the summer.
The Live and Local music series will take place through Sept. 25 at the Lazy Hammock stage at Spruce Street Harbor Park. Creative director Sarah Eberle said the shows serve as a way for people to explore and check out the waterfront, but also create opportunities for artists in Philadelphia.
“Philly has this incredible music scene and it seems like there’s sort of these different tiers for bands in terms of opportunities,” Eberle said. “And it didn’t feel like there were a lot of middle steps in terms of leaving the basement behind, but before you’re going to like a World Cafe Live or a larger venue.”
That’s where 4333 Collective stepped in. The booking collective started back in 2016 and has grown from holding basement shows to venues across Philly like Union Transfer and Ukie Club.
“The core purpose of 4333 is to try to create as many opportunities as we can for bands while also creating the pipeline to get from the basement to the larger stages,” cofounder Danny D’Vertola said.
Artists from the city and around the region will be center stage at the all-ages shows spanning various genres of music, which aim to bring a different crowd to each performance.
“It definitely skews a little more like indie rock, but we have some jam bands, some of it leans into punk, some of it leans into ska,” Eberle said. “It really spans the gamut of the different music here in Philadelphia.”
The shows will take place on Thursdays starting at 7 p.m.
“What we want out of this is just a bunch of opportunities to put on amazing shows with local bands and sort of use it as a showcase to show what the Philadelphia music scene has to offer,” D’Vertola said.
Parking will be limited due to the ongoing I-95 CAP construction. Visitors are encouraged to use public transit, ride bikes on the Delaware River Trail or use rideshare services like Uber or Lyft.
