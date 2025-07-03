From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Delaware River Waterfront and the 4333 Collective have teamed up once again for a series of free concerts throughout the summer.

The Live and Local music series will take place through Sept. 25 at the Lazy Hammock stage at Spruce Street Harbor Park. Creative director Sarah Eberle said the shows serve as a way for people to explore and check out the waterfront, but also create opportunities for artists in Philadelphia.

“Philly has this incredible music scene and it seems like there’s sort of these different tiers for bands in terms of opportunities,” Eberle said. “And it didn’t feel like there were a lot of middle steps in terms of leaving the basement behind, but before you’re going to like a World Cafe Live or a larger venue.”

That’s where 4333 Collective stepped in. The booking collective started back in 2016 and has grown from holding basement shows to venues across Philly like Union Transfer and Ukie Club.

“The core purpose of 4333 is to try to create as many opportunities as we can for bands while also creating the pipeline to get from the basement to the larger stages,” cofounder Danny D’Vertola said.