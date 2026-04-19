Doylestown free concert series to showcase a ‘diverse palette of voices’ throughout May
The series, known as Concert at the Commons, is scheduled every Thursday in May at Broad Commons Park in Doylestown.
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Doylestown is bringing artists from across the Philadelphia region for a series of free concerts throughout May.
Concerts at the Commons will take place every Thursday next month at Broad Commons Park. The shows are a joint production between the borough and Stage United, which not only brings acts directly to Doylestown, but also turns the park into a vibrant social space.
“It was literally a vacant lot for so many years, and to provide more green space to a downtown small town that is mostly brick and concrete and cement, having a new green space is another just awesome addition to this area,” said Joe Montone, founder of Stage United, a Bucks County-based live music production company.
Montone has been performing and organizing concerts for 15 years. He said getting the concert series started “was less [of a] conversation and more of a natural progression” between Stage United and the Bucks County borough.
“It’s so few and far between that we have these experiences in the suburbs,” Montone said. “Why is that? Because we don’t have the same infrastructure as a major city. I believe that small towns work together in so many other ways. That is how a small town works. We do it together. So, why not do that in the realm of bringing concert experiences to life?”
The concert series will showcase a “diverse palette of voices” across a wide variety of genres, including folk, Americana, jazz and rock and roll. Montone said he’s treating the four gigs as “a gift back to this community.”
“What I love about Bucks County is that it is [for] every age from 1 to 91,” Montone said. “The fact that so many folks have lived there for generations that they’ve seen their town change and shift … We’re kind of lifers here. But in Bucks County, to see that there is more and more growth and opportunity for something like this, I don’t think that Stage United or this concert series possibly could have existed 15 years ago.”
Below are the shows lined up for Concerts at the Commons:
- May 7, Sug Daniels with Clover Stieve
- May 14, special guest to be announced with Cola Core
- May 21, Driftwood with Katelynn Casper
- May 28, Fat Mezz with Hay Sugar
Each show starts at 6:30 p.m. and is open to people of all ages. Food, dessert and drink vendors will be set up at the park for every concert.
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