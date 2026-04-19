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Doylestown is bringing artists from across the Philadelphia region for a series of free concerts throughout May.

Concerts at the Commons will take place every Thursday next month at Broad Commons Park. The shows are a joint production between the borough and Stage United, which not only brings acts directly to Doylestown, but also turns the park into a vibrant social space.

“It was literally a vacant lot for so many years, and to provide more green space to a downtown small town that is mostly brick and concrete and cement, having a new green space is another just awesome addition to this area,” said Joe Montone, founder of Stage United, a Bucks County-based live music production company.

Montone has been performing and organizing concerts for 15 years. He said getting the concert series started “was less [of a] conversation and more of a natural progression” between Stage United and the Bucks County borough.

“It’s so few and far between that we have these experiences in the suburbs,” Montone said. “Why is that? Because we don’t have the same infrastructure as a major city. I believe that small towns work together in so many other ways. That is how a small town works. We do it together. So, why not do that in the realm of bringing concert experiences to life?”