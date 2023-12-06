P!nk announces 2024 Summer Carnival Tour with stop in South Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Doylestown native P!nk is heading back to Pennsylvania in 2024.

The singer announced her 2024 Summer Carnival Tour will include stops at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia on August 18 and Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania on October 1.

The 17-city 2024 tour kicks off in St. Louis on August 10.

The show will feature award-winning artist Sheryl Crow, along with The Script, and KidCutUp.

P!nk tickets will be available starting with presales beginning Thursday. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting on Monday, December 11 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.