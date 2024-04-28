From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Temple University has a new community space at Morgan Hall on Cecil Moore Avenue that offers people with disabilities access to high-tech devices to aid their mobility, vision, voice or help them play video games.

The 2,227-square-foot space is called TechOWL, which stands for Technology for our whole life, and is part of Temple’s Institute on Disabilities in the College of Education and Human Development. The space will also provide 3D printing technology to help create assistive devices.

Sally Gould-Taylor, executive director of the Institute of Disabilities, said the space was made possible by a $500,000 grant from the state Department of Education, championed by State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D.-181st District) and State Sen. Tina Tartaglione (D.-2nd District) who has used a wheelchair since a boating accident in 2003 injured her spine.

“Our work in advocacy for disabilities started in 1974 and we have been privileged to serve Pennsylvanians with disabilities, families, and professionals across the Commonwealth through our education, training, research, services, programs, dissemination, and community engagement,” said Gould-Taylor. The Institute held a grand opening for the community space on April 18 that was packed to capacity.

The TechOWL Community Space is open to the public and has a barrier free entrance and accessible restrooms. It is a culmination of our team’s efforts to make a meaningful difference in accessibility in Pennsylvania, said Gould-Taylor.

“We hope it will serve as a hub for learning and community building for people with disabilities across the state,” she said.