Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts believes his faith led him to hear about the problems facing Philadelphia’s school district.

“I was sitting there watching the news, and I rarely watch the news and I think that’s just God in itself… and it was talking about how it was so hot they had to cancel school,” Hurts said. “I personally reflected and that was terrible, that was terrible to me. You are not only taking away time from the kids but taking away opportunities for them to learn.”

On Friday, the star player made a surprise appearance at the Edward Gideon School where he announced a $200,000 donation to install 314 air conditioning units in several Philadelphia schools. Among the beneficiaries are Clara Barton, Gloria Casarez, Castor Gardens, D. Newlin Fell, Thomas Finletter, Fitler Academics Plus, Benjamin Franklin/Science Leadership Academy, Edward Gideon, Abram Jenks, and Theodore Roosevelt. All these schools were forced to close early at the start of the school year because of excessive heat and lack of adequate cooling in the classrooms.District-wide, tens of thousands of students were dismissed three hours early and sent home because of excessive heat as temperatures soared into the 90s the first week of school.

“Just giving them the proper resources and putting them in the right environment, like any of us, anything that we do helps us (and them) to have the extra push to be successful in our dreams and in what we are doing,” Hurts said.

Staff and students at the Edward Gideon school gave Hurts a hero’s welcome on Friday, Students performed a rendition of “Hot in Here” by Nelly and “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps to celebrate that they no longer have to deal with heat issues.

Pre-k teacher Ameenah Johnson said she was beyond happy to see Hurts in the school.

“I’m excited,” she said, as she jumped up and down applauding Hurts as he walked on stage. “My children are excited. Wow, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime wonderful exciting experience.”