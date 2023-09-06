Pennsylvania Education

More Philly schools will dismiss students early this week amid sweltering temps

Early dismissals at 86 Philly schools — up from 74 earlier this week — will continue through Friday.

Parents walking their children to school

Proud parents watch at their kids return to school at Guion S. Bluford Elementary on the first day of school in Philadelphia, September 5, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

More Philadelphia students will see their first week back to school cut short amid the early September heat wave.

A total of 86 school programs, up from 74 earlier this week, will close their doors three hours early Thursday and Friday.

The district says the schools either lack air conditioning or do not provide adequate cooling systems.

“It feels like it’s too hot and I feel like I’m sweating,” said 9-year-old Azariah Gibbs, who attends Spring Garden School. “It feels really hot and they open the windows, and I say can they turn it down, because it’s going to be too hot and we are hot and sweating.”

Gibbs is one of the thousands of students released early Wednesday.

The city remains under a heat advisory, with the heat index predicted to get as high as 103. Daily high temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-90s through Friday, with overnight lows not dipping below 70 degrees.

“Student safety is our number one priority,” said Oz Hill, chief operating officer for the School District of Philadelphia, in a press release. “The district is taking several measures to help maintain healthy and comfortable classroom conditions.”

The district announced the schedule change for the first two days of school on Friday. Donna Collazo, a parent at South Philadelphia High School, told WHYY News Tuesday that she wasn’t given enough time to plan.

“Do you think everyone has the ability to just yo-yo the way you guys want us to?,” she said. “It’s frustrating. It’s very frustrating.”

The district has promised to make schedule decisions “as early as possible,” and at least 24 hours in advance.

But on Wednesday, parents were notified that students would be released early for the remainder of the week.

Officials emphasize that the district has invested millions of dollars into HVAC upgrades at nearly two dozen schools. They said their goal is to eventually update every school’s cooling system so that temperatures will no longer disrupt in-person learning.

The full list of school programs that will dismiss early Thursday and Friday can be found below.

  1. Allen, Ethan
  2. Alternative Middle Years (AMY) at James Martin
  3. Academy for the Middle Years (AMY) at Northwest
  4. Anderson, Marian
  5. Bache-Martin*
  6. Bartram, John
  7. Barton, Clara*
  8. Blaine, James*
  9. Bridesburg
  10. Bridesburg Annex
  11. Brown, Joseph H.
  12. Building 21
  13. Casarez, Gloria
  14. Castor Gardens
  15. Catharine, Joseph*
  16. Cassidy, Lewis
  17. Central HS
  18. Comegys, B.
  19. Comly, Watson
  20. Crossan, Kennedy
  21. Day, Anna*
  22. Disston, Hamilton
  23. Dunbar, Paul
  24. Ellwood*
  25. Emlen, Eleanor*
  26. Fell, D Newlin
  27. Feltonville Intermediate
  28. Finletter, Thomas
  29. Fitler, Edwin
  30. Fitzpatrick, A.*
  31. Fox Chase
  32. Franklin, Ben HS
  33. Franklin S. Edmonds
  34. Furness, Horace
  35. Gideon, Edward*
  36. Girard, Stephen
  37. Harding, Warren
  38. Henry, Charles
  39. Hill-Freedman
  40. Hopkinson, Francis
  41. Houston, Henry
  42. Howe, Julia
  43. Hunter, William
  44. Jenks, Abram
  45. Jenks, John S
  46. Kirkbride, E.*
  47. Lamberton*
  48. Lingelbach, Anna
  49. Locke, Alain
  50. Loesche*
  51. Ludlow, James
  52. Mastbaum
  53. McCloskey, John
  54. McClure, A.*
  55. McMichael, M.*
  56. Meredith, William
  57. Mitchell, Weir
  58. Moore, J. Hampton
  59. Morrison, Andrew J.
  60. MYA
  61. Nebinger, George*
  62. Olney Elementary
  63. OEC Annex
  64. Overbrook ES
  65. Parkway West
  66. Patterson, John*
  67. Penn Treaty
  68. Rhawnhurst*
  69. Roosevelt, T.
  70. Rowen, William
  71. Roxborough HS
  72. Sayre, William
  73. Sharswood, George*
  74. Sheppard, Issac
  75. SLA (BFHS)
  76. South Phila. HS*
  77. Spring Garden
  78. Spruance, Gilbert*
  79. Sullivan, James
  80. Tilden, William
  81. The U School
  82. Wagner, Gen. Louis
  83. Waring, Laura
  84. Washington, Grover
  85. Washington, Martha
  86. Workshop School

(*) Schools offer PreK/Head Start on-site

