Demonstrating civic engagement

Students from Academy At Palumbo displayed five civic-focused projects. Each class of seniors selected an issue of importance to students, from community spaces to opportunity gaps, and explored how they would work to address the problem.

In the past, Charlie McGeehn, who teaches honors social science, has taught a more traditional civics curriculum, starting with the basics of government and then moving to apply that knowledge to students’ lives. Over the years, however, he has shifted this project to be more about “action civics.”

“I realized that I should really flip it,” McGeehn said. “Focus on issues [the students] care about and let them learn about how government works and how government interacts with it through those issues.”

Emil Alexandrowicz’s project addressed public school funding allocation, proposing that students should have more of a say in the process. The senior and his classmates created surveys and polled their peers about where they think money should be focused.

According to their research, Alexandrowicz said that a large number of students said that their school had average to below-average funding for classrooms, bathrooms and essential resources.