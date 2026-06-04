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Students from Blankenburg Elementary marched through the streets on Wednesday alongside Spiral Q, a nonprofit community arts organization, carrying banners and accompanied by a drumline and giant puppet sculptures.

The West Philadelphia elementary school is one of 17 city schools set for closure after the 2027-2028 school year, despite being one of the few public schools in the area.

“We’re just here to bring some life and joy to a situation that is less than ideal. Folks are disappointed,” Joanne Douglas, Spiral Q’s partnerships and programs manager, said about the school that has been operating for over 50 years. “It is a disruption to the community that they have been building for so long here at Blankenburg.”

Puppet sculptures made by the school’s fourth-grade students were the center of the parade. They spent 11 sessions with Spiral Q — from February to May — building their puppets.