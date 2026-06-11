Philly schools will not cut 340 classroom jobs amid budget cuts, Mayor Parker says
Parker did not immediately say where the money would come from, but she said her team worked to find a “predictable and recurring revenue source.”
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The Philadelphia School District is restoring 340 classroom-based jobs after leaders announced last week that they would be eliminated next fall due to budget cuts.
Mayor Cherelle Parker made the surprise announcement on Wednesday during a press conference alongside City Council President Kenyatta Johnson and Superintendent Tony Watlington.
“Politics of any kind were not going to stand in the way of us doing what we’re supposed to do as elected representatives for this city, and that is delivering for our school district,” Parker said.
Parker did not immediately identify where the money would come from, but said her team worked to find a “predictable and recurring revenue source” during the budget process. Her office initially proposed a $1 tax on Uber and Lyft rides, which would’ve generated $48 million in recurring funding annually, but City Council struck down the plan.
Parker said her administration and Johnson’s team are working on a plan to generate the additional revenue needed over the next five years — roughly $216 million — to run alongside the school district’s $1.5 billion six-year capital program for renovations, upgrades and upkeep. The mayor said the one-time payment to prevent staff cuts wouldn’t be enough.
“If we were going to stave off these positions from being cut, we needed that recurring revenue,” Parker said. “I don’t know how they do math in other cities, Mr. President [Johnson], but I know here in the city of Philadelphia, we can’t have tricky math, fuzzy math included in our five-year plan.”
Johnson called the financial concept “Christmas in June” with the announcement coming the day before the end of the school year. He dismissed narratives of infighting within City Hall.
“We always are working to move city government forward,” Johnson said, adding that he’ll be heading to Harrisburg with Parker to demand additional funds for the district.
“When you see all the performance outrage, tell them to come to Harrisburg with us and speak truth to power to those that have the power that can fund our young people and make sure they receive a high-quality education,” Johnson said.
Last month, the School District of Philadelphia adopted a $4.6 billion operating budget for the 2026-27 school year. To address its $300 million structural deficit, the district agreed to roughly $50 million in classroom cuts and an additional $169 million in central office cuts.
This would’ve frozen, cut or reassigned about 265 positions throughout the district, but would have also prevented teacher layoffs and cuts at schools set for closure under the controversial facilities plan.
City Council is expected to take up a final vote on the budget Thursday.
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