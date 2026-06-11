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The Philadelphia School District is restoring 340 classroom-based jobs after leaders announced last week that they would be eliminated next fall due to budget cuts.

Mayor Cherelle Parker made the surprise announcement on Wednesday during a press conference alongside City Council President Kenyatta Johnson and Superintendent Tony Watlington.

“Politics of any kind were not going to stand in the way of us doing what we’re supposed to do as elected representatives for this city, and that is delivering for our school district,” Parker said.

Parker did not immediately identify where the money would come from, but said her team worked to find a “predictable and recurring revenue source” during the budget process. Her office initially proposed a $1 tax on Uber and Lyft rides, which would’ve generated $48 million in recurring funding annually, but City Council struck down the plan.