MLB All-Star legacy project to expand North Philly literacy hub Tree House Books
The 21-year-old nonprofit plans to expand into two additional floors after demand for its free literacy programs created waiting lists.
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Tree House Books in North Philadelphia will expand its free literacy programs for children and families through a MLB All-Star Game legacy project, allowing the nonprofit to serve more families after outgrowing its space.
Tree House is one of six Philadelphia organizations sharing $5.5 million in MLB and Phillies Charities legacy funding tied to next week’s All-Star Game, the first held in Philadelphia since 1996.
Phillies Charities and Tree House Books marked the expansion with a ceremony Thursday at the 21-year-old giving library and literacy center.
Tree House Books offers free literacy programs and has been working with limited space for years. Since its founding, Tree House evolved from a used bookstore into a nonprofit offering free literacy programs for North Philadelphia children and families. Plans for expansion started after the COVID-19 pandemic, when demand for community programming at Treehouse led to waiting lists.
In 2025, Tree House books reported serving over 120 young people through programs that include book drives, literacy initiatives and after-school activities.
Executive Director Michael Brix said the organization realized after the pandemic that it needed more space to meet the growing demand.
The expansion will add two floors to Tree House Books and create the All-Star Legacy Literacy Clubhouse, which will include new spaces for children, teens and tutoring.
“When the Phillies wanted to partner with us it was a no-brainer we were like this is an amazing connection and over the past several years,” Brix said.
Brix explained that Tree House Books builds alongside the community.
“Philly is a sports town. We’ve been connecting with the Phillies through literacy, so we know their commitment to community. I think as citizens and civic leaders, we are trying to make the best Philadelphia we can,” Brix said.
Through construction, Tree House has been able to continue operating with an auxiliary library just next door, transforming it into a giving library.
“This is Tree House still,” Operations Manager Omi Abiodun said.
During their transition period, Tree House has been “keeping the look and feel of the place alive,” Abiodun said.
“We have had this opportunity to be like a kind of consistent safe place for a lot of our young people and families. Anyone in the community can come and have a space to read, and an opportunity to have books in their homes without worrying about cost,” she said.
Phillies Charities and Tree House leaders described the project as an investment in North Philadelphia that will outlast All-Star Week.
Bonnie Clark, president of Phillies Charities, said Tree House was the organization’s first choice when MLB asked it to identify a legacy project.
“Brix and his team have done an outstanding job in North Philadelphia,” Clark said. “The ‘bigger than baseball’ mindset comes from moments like this. It is far more important than nine innings.”
Clarie Smith, a pioneer for women in sports journalism, spoke at the event about the importance of the written word.
“We have to make sure to understand that our children have the power of the pen, the keyboard and the power to absorb knowledge,” she said.
Tree House leaders and Phillie Charities representatives took a hard-hat tour of the unfinished new space Thursday, where children wearing complimentary MLB All-Star hats joined families and community members. Construction is expected to wrap up in winter 2026, with a grand opening planned for spring 2027.
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