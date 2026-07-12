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Tree House Books in North Philadelphia will expand its free literacy programs for children and families through a MLB All-Star Game legacy project, allowing the nonprofit to serve more families after outgrowing its space.

Tree House is one of six Philadelphia organizations sharing $5.5 million in MLB and Phillies Charities legacy funding tied to next week’s All-Star Game, the first held in Philadelphia since 1996.

Phillies Charities and Tree House Books marked the expansion with a ceremony Thursday at the 21-year-old giving library and literacy center.

Tree House Books offers free literacy programs and has been working with limited space for years. Since its founding, Tree House evolved from a used bookstore into a nonprofit offering free literacy programs for North Philadelphia children and families. Plans for expansion started after the COVID-19 pandemic, when demand for community programming at Treehouse led to waiting lists.

In 2025, Tree House books reported serving over 120 young people through programs that include book drives, literacy initiatives and after-school activities.

Executive Director Michael Brix said the organization realized after the pandemic that it needed more space to meet the growing demand.

The expansion will add two floors to Tree House Books and create the All-Star Legacy Literacy Clubhouse, which will include new spaces for children, teens and tutoring.

“When the Phillies wanted to partner with us it was a no-brainer we were like this is an amazing connection and over the past several years,” Brix said.

Brix explained that Tree House Books builds alongside the community.

“Philly is a sports town. We’ve been connecting with the Phillies through literacy, so we know their commitment to community. I think as citizens and civic leaders, we are trying to make the best Philadelphia we can,” Brix said.