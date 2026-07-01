MLB All-Star Game 2026: Everything happening in Philly, from the midsummer classic to the Home Run Derby and more

Festivities will be taking place all week at Citizens Bank Park in South Philly and at the Convention Center in Center City.

Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh looks on during a game against the Washington Nationals on June 25, 2026, in Washington.

Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh looks on during a game against the Washington Nationals on June 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

On the heels of Philadelphia’s semiquincentennial celebrations and FIFA World Cup debut, the city will play host to MLB’s All-Star Week.

From Friday, July 10, through Tuesday, July 14, Citizens Bank Park and the Pennsylvania Convention Center will be a hotbed of Phillies activity, including the MLB All-Star Game, the All-Star Village, the Home Run Derby and more.

Here’s everything you need to know:

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HBCU Swingman Classic | Friday, July 10

Historically Black college and university baseball programs will be in the spotlight, featuring 50 Division I HBCU baseball players. The players will gain exposure to scouts, coaches and professional baseball organizations.

Activities, live performances and more are expected. The event kicks off at 7 p.m.

Those interested can find HBCU Swingman Classic ticket information online.

All-Star Village | Saturday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 14

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All-Star Futures Game | Sunday, July 12

What do Miguel Cabrera, Clayton Kershaw, Mike Trout and Noah “Thor” Syndergaard have in common?

They all took the field in an All-Star Futures Game before heading to the MLB.

The new prospect showcase, which started in 1999, pits the American League Futures versus the National League Futures for a preview of the next generation of baseball.

This year’s iteration will also feature two Phillies World Series champions of different eras: Shane Victorino will manage the NL Futures team, and Larry Bowa will manage the AL Futures team.

How can I watch the All-Star Futures Game or purchase tickets?

The All-Star Futures Game will air on NBC beginning at 12 p.m. on Sunday, July 12.

Fans can purchase All-Star Sunday tickets, which include MLBx and the All-Star Futures Game, online.

MLBx: All-Star 3-on-3 | Sunday, July 12

Home Run Derby | Tuesday, July 14

All-Star Game | Tuesday, July 14

The American League and the National League will square off at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park.

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