How Philly is celebrating Juneteenth, the 4th of July and the 250th in 2026
Block parties, fireworks and a star-studded concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway are on the calendar for a celebratory summer.
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Philadelphia’s banner year will come to a head this summer, with semiquincentennial celebrations marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
The birthplace of American democracy has been front and center in 2026, from museum exhibits and historical walking tours to weekly commemorations of “Philly firsts.”
But Independence Day festivities will begin well before July 4: Philadelphia kicks off the city’s celebrations on Juneteenth, marking the day when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free.
Here’s a look at the city’s plans so far.
How is Philly celebrating Juneteenth?
Jill Scott, Christina Aguilera, The Roots and Will Smith to headline star-studded 4th of July concert
On Saturday, July 4, the city will hold an “unmistakably Philadelphia” concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway.
“One Philly: Unity Concert for America” will be headlined by Christina Aguilera, along with hometown stars Jill Scott and The Roots. “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” stars Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff are also set to reunite.
The concert will feature other locals like State Property’s Freeway, Beanie Sigel, Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge, Peedi Crakk and Young Gunz. British singer Seal and Detroit’s Infinity Song will also perform.
Comedian Wanda Sykes will host the six-hour event, with appearances by social media stars and podcasters Gillie Da King and Wallo 267.
In addition to the live performances, the Parkway will host a daylong celebration, featuring immersive fan experiences, food vendors and more. The evening will conclude with a fireworks display over the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
The Parkway festivities will be free and open to the public.
Timeline
Here’s a look at the timeline of Independence Day events so far:
- 3 p.m. | Gates open
- 5 – 11:45 p.m. | Concert
- 11:45 p.m. | Fireworks over the Philadelphia Museum of Art
How else is Philly celebrating the 4th of July and the country’s 250th birthday?
Here’s a look at some of the other semiquincentennial events that will take place between Juneteenth and the Fourth of July, all part of Wawa Welcome America’s celebrations.
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Saturday, June 20 | Philly Fair 250
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Sunday, June 21 | Free Museum Day at Lest We Forget Slavery Museum
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Monday, June 22 | Free Museum Day at Elfreth's Alley
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Thursday, June 25 | Free Museum Day at Carpenters’ Hall, Belmont Mansion
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Saturday, June 27 | Free museum day at Johnson House Historic Site, Historic Strawberry Mansion
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Sunday, June 28 | Free Museum Day at the Richard Allen Museum at Mother Bethel AME Church
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Tuesday, June 30 | Free Museum Day at National Liberty Museum
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Wednesday, July 1 | Free Museum Day at National Constitution Center
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Thursday, July 2 | A patriotic parade, block party and more in Philly’s historic district
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Thursday, July 2 | Salute to Service: The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus
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Thursday, July 2 | Free museum day in Logan
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Friday, July 3 | Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade
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Friday, July 3 | Free museum days in Old City
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Friday, July 3 | Philly Pops ft. Idina Menzel
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Friday, July 3 | Pope Leo to accept Liberty Medal
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Saturday, July 4 | Celebration of Freedom Ceremony
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Saturday, July 4 | Free museum day in Society Hill, East Mount Airy
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
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