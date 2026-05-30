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Philadelphia’s banner year will come to a head this summer, with semiquincentennial celebrations marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The birthplace of American democracy has been front and center in 2026, from museum exhibits and historical walking tours to weekly commemorations of “Philly firsts.”

But Independence Day festivities will begin well before July 4: Philadelphia kicks off the city’s celebrations on Juneteenth, marking the day when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free.

Here’s a look at the city’s plans so far.

How is Philly celebrating Juneteenth?