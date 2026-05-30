Philadelphia 250

How Philly is celebrating Juneteenth, the 4th of July and the 250th in 2026

Block parties, fireworks and a star-studded concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway are on the calendar for a celebratory summer.

Fireworks explode in the background behind a gargoyle atop of the central portico of the Philadelphia Museum of Art

File: Fireworks explode in the background behind a gargoyle atop of the central portico of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)

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Philadelphia’s banner year will come to a head this summer, with semiquincentennial celebrations marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The birthplace of American democracy has been front and center in 2026, from museum exhibits and historical walking tours to weekly commemorations of “Philly firsts.”

But Independence Day festivities will begin well before July 4: Philadelphia kicks off the city’s celebrations on Juneteenth, marking the day when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free.

Here’s a look at the city’s plans so far.

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How is Philly celebrating Juneteenth?

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Jill Scott, Christina Aguilera, The Roots and Will Smith to headline star-studded 4th of July concert

On Saturday, July 4, the city will hold an “unmistakably Philadelphia” concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

“One Philly: Unity Concert for America” will be headlined by Christina Aguilera, along with hometown stars Jill Scott and The Roots. “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” stars Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff are also set to reunite.

The concert will feature other locals like State Property’s Freeway, Beanie Sigel, Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge, Peedi Crakk and Young Gunz. British singer Seal and Detroit’s Infinity Song will also perform.

Comedian Wanda Sykes will host the six-hour event, with appearances by social media stars and podcasters Gillie Da King and Wallo 267.

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In addition to the live performances, the Parkway will host a daylong celebration, featuring immersive fan experiences, food vendors and more. The evening will conclude with a fireworks display over the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The Parkway festivities will be free and open to the public. 

Timeline

Here’s a look at the timeline of Independence Day events so far:

  • 3 p.m. | Gates open  
  • 5 – 11:45 p.m. | Concert
  • 11:45 p.m. | Fireworks over the Philadelphia Museum of Art

How else is Philly celebrating the 4th of July and the country’s 250th birthday?

Here’s a look at some of the other semiquincentennial events that will take place between Juneteenth and the Fourth of July, all part of Wawa Welcome America’s celebrations.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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Part of the series

Actors portraying George Washington and his crew on the boat crossing the river, being driven down Broad Street during a parade

Philadelphia 250

The United States is marking its semiquincentennial — or its 250th anniversary — in and around the City of Brotherly Love.

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