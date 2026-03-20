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When the American colonies declared independence in 1776, they lost their only offshore trading partner: England. The 1651 Navigation Act stipulated that any cargo going in or out of the colonies must be on a British vessel.

“That’s a really critical moment,” said Peter Seibert, president and CEO of the Independence Seaport Museum in Philadelphia. “Pretty soon after that we’ve got to start looking to the outside, because we can’t exist alone.”

The museum’s latest exhibit, “Seeking Profit and Power: Philadelphia, China Trade, and the Making of America,” features artifacts and manuscripts that track the United States’ first forays into China.

“As we think about the 250th, what we continually forget about is risk,” Seibert said. “Whether it was the risk of going against the British and what would have happened if the war had gone the wrong way, or sending a ship to China loaded with goods and good intentions, and get sunk in a storm, hijacked by pirates, the British stop it, the French stop it. It gets all the way over there and they can’t establish relations with the Chinese. The risk is breathtaking.”